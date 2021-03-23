Shawn Degagne with fish

The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 1) – Episode 84

Posted on by Ugly Pike

After enjoying a career in the NHL, Shawn Degagne turned his attention to his passion and purchased a fishing resort on Lake Nipissing. In this episode, we talk with Shawn about the Mighty Nip and how to break down its zones, locate muskies, and select the right bait for landing monsters!

