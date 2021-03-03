Part 2 in our discussion with Kyle Garon of Slobland Flicks. Kyle expands on how and when to combine techniques and strategies to maximize results on the water. We also talk about using electronics/auto chart feature, the best ways to go about filming and creating video content for anglers, and spending time on the mighty Nip, Lake Nipissing!
Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 1) – Episode 82
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brian Skaife – Episode 81
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: 2020 Year in Review – Episode 80
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 2) – Episode 79
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 1) – Episode 78
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Caleb Invidiata – Episode 77
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brent Bochek – Episode 76
4 Replies to “The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 2) – Episode 83”
Love the “pike”!!
Never had the chance to fish for nor Catch a Pike, But sure would like too.
