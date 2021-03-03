The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 2) – Episode 83

Part 2 in our discussion with Kyle Garon of Slobland Flicks. Kyle expands on how and when to combine techniques and strategies to maximize results on the water. We also talk about using electronics/auto chart feature, the best ways to go about filming and creating video content for anglers, and spending time on the mighty Nip, Lake Nipissing!

