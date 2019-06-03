The second annual Fish’n Canada Carp Cup has come to a end. We would like to congratulate Peg 9 Vasilios Anastasiadis & Paul Cioca for winning this years event with 121.09 pounds. It was down to mere ounces between peg 9 and Jason Morton, Simon Stewart (peg 4).
View Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 standings
One Reply to “2019 Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Final Standings”
Since “Vasilios Anastasiadis and Paul Cioca have officially wrapped things up nicely, where exactly is Peg #9? I would almost say for certain it is near one of those Venturi thing-a-ma-jigs.
Right from the get go, these two boys held down first place and never looked back. Fighting off their closest rivals, Jason Morton and Simon Stewart, it came down to a matter of only 0.96 lbs.
Meanwhile, third and fourth was another matter altogether. Team mates Andrew Walker and Sean Jerome were engaged in a little “Fin Finagling” of their own with Dave Pendlebury and Clint Murray. Mind you, the back and forth action for third position was not as close as the top two, with a difference of 4.05 lbs. It did make for a great rivalry since Andrew and Sean were in 8th and Dave and Clint in 2nd. on day two.
As for the guys on Pegs #7, 13 and 18, a word of encouragement : I have learned that positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better.
Congratulations to everyone !!