The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 118

Jessica Reid is a Masters student at Carleton University working out of one of the most respected fisheries lab in the country under the leadership guidance of Dr. Steven Cooke. She explores the movements of freshwater fish in urban settings in order to understand the impact of human activities on the fisheries. Jessica is focusing on muskie to understand their seasonal movements and habitat preferences on the Jock River. Points of discussion include:
- Physical characteristics, topography, and fish population of the Jock River
- Resident vs transitory fish
- How and why fish grow to different sizes on different waterways
- How tagging studies/equipment work and function
