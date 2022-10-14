The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 117

In this conclusion of our talk with Musky Cup organizer Byron Walker, the discussion focuses primarily on the highs and lows of muskie hunting. Muskie stories and tips are swapped and, of course, plenty of talk about the Musky Cup that happens annually on Lake of the Woods.
