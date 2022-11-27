The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 120

In this episode Chris and Frank interview a true Canadian Angling Legend – Angelo Viola, co-host of the Fishn’ Canada TV show and Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast.  What ensued was a deep and substantive discussion about the cultural importance of the sport of fishing, and the need to preserve all of the wonderful things that come with it – especially in the modern digital age, and especially with regard to our youth.  Highlights of the discussion include:    

  • How Angelo became a fishing media professional 
  • The role of anglers and angling media in properly influencing Canadian youth 
  • The FNC genesis story, including the Izumi brothers 
  • Why “embrace the grind” makes muskie anglers different 

Ugly Pike Podcast was started in June 2017 by two lifelong anglers and friends, Chris Walter and Frank Ungaro. Started initially as a casual and fun project to bolster their own knowledge of muskie fishing, the podcast quickly caught fire and grew to unexpected heights. In under 2 years, the show has seen almost 33,000 downloads and has had the honour of interviewing esteemed muskie angling experts such as Angelo Viola, Gord Pyzer, Al Lindner, John Anderson, and many, many more. The Ugly Pike Studio is located steps away from Chris and Frank’s home water – the challenging Niagara River, but they travel frequently across Ontario in search of the next great esox giant! Chris and Frank plan on further developing the podcast and fishing all over North America where muskies are found.
