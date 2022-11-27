The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 120

In this episode Chris and Frank interview a true Canadian Angling Legend – Angelo Viola, co-host of the Fishn’ Canada TV show and Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast. What ensued was a deep and substantive discussion about the cultural importance of the sport of fishing, and the need to preserve all of the wonderful things that come with it – especially in the modern digital age, and especially with regard to our youth. Highlights of the discussion include:
- How Angelo became a fishing media professional
- The role of anglers and angling media in properly influencing Canadian youth
- The FNC genesis story, including the Izumi brothers
- Why “embrace the grind” makes muskie anglers different
