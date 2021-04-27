The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 1)- Episode 86

Josh Borovsky is one of the most sought-after guides in the US and has over 20 years of experience putting clients on monster fish. Josh is also very active on the seminar circuit, travelling and educating anglers everywhere. You can often find Josh on web-based and TV media, including regular spots on Lindner’s Angling Edge. In this episode, Josh shares a mountain of detailed and valuable information describing his own processes and systems where casting, bait selection, and figure 8s are concerned, as well as a range of other topics. There is just a ton to be learned from this episode!

Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 2) – Episode 85
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 1) – Episode 84
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 2) – Episode 83
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 1) – Episode 82
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brian Skaife – Episode 81 The Ugly Pike Podcast: 2020 Year in Review – Episode 80
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 2) – Episode 79
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Jim Saric (Part 1) – Episode 78 "THE GREAT ONTARIO GET-AWAY GIVE-AWAY."

NO PURCHASE OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Description:
The Great Ontario Getaway Giveaway runs form April 1st to August 31st.
$100,000.00 worth of fabulous All Expense Paid trips to a Northern Ontario destination of a life time will be given away.
Each month is a separate segment with-in the event.
There are 5 monthly segments and 1 Grand Finale segment. separate segment with-in the event.</em></li><li><em>There are 5 monthly segments and 1 Grand Finale segment. For full rules and entry details of each contest draws visit: fishncanada.com/contest. 