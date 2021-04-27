The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 1)- Episode 86

Josh Borovsky is one of the most sought-after guides in the US and has over 20 years of experience putting clients on monster fish. Josh is also very active on the seminar circuit, travelling and educating anglers everywhere. You can often find Josh on web-based and TV media, including regular spots on Lindner’s Angling Edge. In this episode, Josh shares a mountain of detailed and valuable information describing his own processes and systems where casting, bait selection, and figure 8s are concerned, as well as a range of other topics. There is just a ton to be learned from this episode!