The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 2)- Episode 87

Part 2 in this amazing and informative discussion. Josh talks about his unique approach to guiding that has made him one of the industry’s best, giant producing “pink days”, and how innovation in fishing equipment helps him to refine his approach and problem solve on the water with great success.
