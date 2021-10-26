Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Ugly Pike Podcast: Mike Perkins (Part 2) – Episode 98

by Ugly Pike

Part 2 in our discussion with Mark Perkins.  In this conclusion of our interview, we discuss how to read the mood of the fish, how to adjust your figure 8’s in order to adapt to changing conditions, the impact of rusty crayfish on LOTW, and how to change your approach to bait selection as the Fall GIANT season approaches!  

