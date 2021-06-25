The Ugly Pike Podcast: Andrew Rideout (Part 1)- Episode 90

Andrew Rideout spent much of his youth fishing around North Bay but eventually settled on the famed Lake of the Woods, where he works as a guide out of Crawford’s Camp (Sioux Narrows). Andrew shares his vast knowledge with us as he talks about how to dissect LOTW, its different zones, and which early season baits and tactics to use in order to maximize your potential to boat a giant!
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Samantha Dadson (Part 2)- Episode 89
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Samantha Dadson (Part 1)- Episode 88
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 2)- Episode 87
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 1)- Episode 86
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 2) – Episode 85
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 1) – Episode 84
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 2) – Episode 83
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Kyle Garon (Part 1) – Episode 82
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Brian Skaife – Episode 81