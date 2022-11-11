The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 119

We continue part 2 of our discussion with Jessica Reid as she expands on her muskie research on the Jock River. In this episode we discuss:
- optimal times of day to locate muskies using environmental cycles
- what makes muskie strike
- how encroachment is impacting muskie habitat
