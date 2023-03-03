The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 126

Part 2 in our talk with Josh Borovsky is an extension of the road map put forth in part 1 on how to become a better muskie angler. Points of discussion include:
- Fishing techniques: how and when to change things up
- Pink days: finding the right time to hit the water for optimal success
- Shadelines and other water conditions to identify for locating muskies
- Musky Insider discussion
- Josh reveals his new muskie lure concept coming to market
